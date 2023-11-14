The Kentucky Wildcats (2-0) battle the Kansas Jayhawks (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at United Center. It begins at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Kansas vs. Kentucky matchup in this article.

Kansas vs. Kentucky Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Kansas vs. Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Kansas vs. Kentucky Betting Trends (2022-23)

Kansas covered 15 times in 33 games with a spread last season.

The Jayhawks and their opponents combined to hit the over 15 out of 33 times last season.

Kentucky went 16-16-0 ATS last season.

Last season, 20 of the Wildcats' games went over the point total.

Kansas Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1000

+1000 Kansas is one spot higher based on its national championship odds (best in the country) than its computer ranking (second-best).

With odds of +1000, Kansas has been given a 9.1% chance of winning the national championship.

