The No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks (2-0) go up against the No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats (2-0) at 9:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kansas vs. Kentucky Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Kansas Stats Insights

The Jayhawks made 46.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.9 percentage points higher than the Wildcats allowed to their opponents (42.9%).

In games Kansas shot higher than 42.9% from the field, it went 18-2 overall.

The Jayhawks were the 90th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Wildcats ranked seventh.

Last year, the Jayhawks averaged 7.6 more points per game (75.4) than the Wildcats allowed (67.8).

Kansas had a 22-2 record last season when putting up more than 67.8 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Kansas Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home last season, Kansas put up 4.8 more points per game (78.8) than it did in away games (74).

The Jayhawks surrendered 67.9 points per game last year at home, which was 1.1 fewer points than they allowed in road games (69).

Looking at three-point shooting, Kansas fared better when playing at home last year, sinking 7.2 three-pointers per game with a 36.4% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 34.4% three-point percentage in away games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kansas Upcoming Schedule