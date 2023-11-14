How to Watch Kansas vs. Kentucky on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats (2-0) play the No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at United Center. It starts at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN.
Kansas vs. Kentucky Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games
Kansas Stats Insights
- The Jayhawks made 46.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.9 percentage points higher than the Wildcats allowed to their opponents (42.9%).
- In games Kansas shot higher than 42.9% from the field, it went 18-2 overall.
- The Jayhawks were the 90th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Wildcats finished seventh.
- Last year, the Jayhawks recorded 75.4 points per game, 7.6 more points than the 67.8 the Wildcats gave up.
- When Kansas put up more than 67.8 points last season, it went 22-2.
Kansas Home & Away Comparison
- Kansas averaged 78.8 points per game at home last season, compared to 74.0 points per game on the road, a difference of 4.8 points per contest.
- The Jayhawks ceded 67.9 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 69.0 in away games.
- Kansas drained 7.2 threes per game with a 36.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 0.1 more threes and 2% points better than it averaged in away games (7.1 threes per game, 34.4% three-point percentage).
Kansas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|North Carolina Central
|W 99-56
|Allen Fieldhouse
|11/10/2023
|Manhattan
|W 99-61
|Allen Fieldhouse
|11/14/2023
|Kentucky
|-
|United Center
|11/20/2023
|Chaminade
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/28/2023
|Eastern Illinois
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
