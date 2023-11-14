The No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats (2-0) play the No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at United Center. It begins at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN.

Kansas vs. Kentucky Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: ESPN

Kansas Stats Insights

The Jayhawks shot 46.8% from the field last season, 3.9 percentage points higher than the 42.9% the Wildcats allowed to opponents.

Kansas went 18-2 when it shot better than 42.9% from the field.

The Jayhawks were the 90th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Wildcats finished seventh.

Last year, the 75.4 points per game the Jayhawks scored were 7.6 more points than the Wildcats allowed (67.8).

Kansas had a 22-2 record last season when putting up more than 67.8 points.

Kansas Home & Away Comparison

Kansas scored 78.8 points per game last season at home, which was 4.8 more points than it averaged away from home (74.0).

The Jayhawks allowed 67.9 points per game last year at home, which was 1.1 fewer points than they allowed in away games (69.0).

In home games, Kansas averaged 0.1 more treys per game (7.2) than in away games (7.1). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (36.4%) compared to away from home (34.4%).

