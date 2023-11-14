The No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats (2-0) play the No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at United Center. It begins at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kansas vs. Kentucky Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
  • Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Kansas Stats Insights

  • The Jayhawks shot 46.8% from the field last season, 3.9 percentage points higher than the 42.9% the Wildcats allowed to opponents.
  • Kansas went 18-2 when it shot better than 42.9% from the field.
  • The Jayhawks were the 90th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Wildcats finished seventh.
  • Last year, the 75.4 points per game the Jayhawks scored were 7.6 more points than the Wildcats allowed (67.8).
  • Kansas had a 22-2 record last season when putting up more than 67.8 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Kansas Home & Away Comparison

  • Kansas scored 78.8 points per game last season at home, which was 4.8 more points than it averaged away from home (74.0).
  • The Jayhawks allowed 67.9 points per game last year at home, which was 1.1 fewer points than they allowed in away games (69.0).
  • In home games, Kansas averaged 0.1 more treys per game (7.2) than in away games (7.1). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (36.4%) compared to away from home (34.4%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kansas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 North Carolina Central W 99-56 Allen Fieldhouse
11/10/2023 Manhattan W 99-61 Allen Fieldhouse
11/14/2023 Kentucky - United Center
11/20/2023 Chaminade - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/28/2023 Eastern Illinois - Allen Fieldhouse

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.