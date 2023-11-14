The No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats (2-0) face the No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at United Center. It begins at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN.

Kansas vs. Kentucky Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: ESPN

Kansas Stats Insights

The Jayhawks shot 46.8% from the field last season, 3.9 percentage points higher than the 42.9% the Wildcats allowed to opponents.

Kansas went 18-2 when it shot better than 42.9% from the field.

The Wildcats ranked seventh in rebounding in college basketball, the Jayhawks finished 90th.

Last year, the Jayhawks scored 75.4 points per game, 7.6 more points than the 67.8 the Wildcats gave up.

Kansas went 22-2 last season when scoring more than 67.8 points.

Kansas Home & Away Comparison

Kansas averaged 78.8 points per game in home games last season, compared to 74 points per game in road games, a difference of 4.8 points per contest.

Defensively the Jayhawks played better in home games last season, allowing 67.9 points per game, compared to 69 when playing on the road.

Kansas drained 7.2 threes per game with a 36.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 0.1 more threes and 2% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (7.1 threes per game, 34.4% three-point percentage).

