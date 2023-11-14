In the upcoming matchup versus the Tampa Bay Lightning, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we bet on Brayden Schenn to score a goal for the St. Louis Blues? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Brayden Schenn score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Schenn stats and insights

In three of 13 games this season, Schenn has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not played against the Lightning yet this season.

Schenn has picked up one goal and two assists on the power play.

He takes 2.0 shots per game, and converts 19.2% of them.

Lightning defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Lightning are giving up 54 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.0 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Schenn recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/11/2023 Avalanche 4 3 1 20:05 Away W 8-2 11/9/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 18:28 Home W 2-1 11/7/2023 Jets 1 1 0 16:23 Home L 5-2 11/4/2023 Canadiens 3 1 2 14:31 Home W 6-3 11/3/2023 Devils 0 0 0 17:38 Home W 4-1 11/1/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:06 Away L 4-1 10/27/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 14:51 Away L 5-0 10/26/2023 Flames 0 0 0 19:06 Away W 3-0 10/24/2023 Jets 1 0 1 15:35 Away L 4-2 10/21/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 17:59 Home W 4-2

Blues vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSUN

