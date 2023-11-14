After Brayden Schenn's three-goal performance in the St. Louis Blues' 8-2 win against the Colorado Avalanche, the Blues (7-5-1) host the Tampa Bay Lightning (6-5-4) on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSUN.

Blues vs. Lightning Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSUN

ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Lightning (-125) Blues (+105) 6.5 Lightning (-1.5)

Blues Betting Insights

The Blues have been an underdog in 10 games this season, and won five (50.0%).

St. Louis has a record of 4-5, a 44.4% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +105 or more by bookmakers this season.

The implied probability of a win by the Blues, based on the moneyline, is 48.8%.

St. Louis has played four games this season with over 6.5 goals.

Blues vs Lightning Additional Info

Blues vs. Lightning Rankings

Lightning Total (Rank) Blues Total (Rank) 53 (5th) Goals 36 (28th) 54 (29th) Goals Allowed 35 (6th) 16 (3rd) Power Play Goals 3 (31st) 7 (7th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 9 (12th)

Blues Advanced Stats

Over its last 10 contests, St. Louis went 5-5-0 against the spread and 6-4-0 straight up.

In its past 10 games, St. Louis has gone over the total three times.

The Blues total over the last 10 games is 0.3 goals fewer than the 6.5 total listed for this matchup.

In the last 10 games, Blues' games average 8.6 goals, 1.2 goals higher than their season-long per-game average.

The Blues' 36 total goals (2.8 per game) rank 28th in the NHL.

The Blues have allowed 2.7 goals per game, 35 total, the sixth-fewest among league teams.

They have a +1 goal differential, which ranks 16th in the league.

