The Tampa Bay Lightning (6-5-4) have -140 moneyline odds to win when they hit the road in a game against the St. Louis Blues (7-5-1), who have +115 moneyline odds, on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSUN.

Blues vs. Lightning Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSUN

ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSUN Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Blues vs. Lightning Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Blues vs. Lightning Betting Trends

St. Louis has played four games this season that ended with over 6.5 goals.

The Lightning are 4-4 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

The Blues have been made the underdog 10 times this season, and upset their opponent five times.

Tampa Bay is 2-3 (victorious in 40.0% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -140 or shorter.

St. Louis has a record of 4-5 in games when oddsmakers list the team at +115 or longer on the moneyline.

Blues Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-3-3 6-4 5-4-1 6.7 3.6 3.3 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-3-3 3.6 3.3 11 31.4% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 5-5 3-6-1 6.2 3.2 2.5 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-4-0 3.2 2.5 3 10.0% Record as ML Favorite 2-3 Record as ML Underdog 2-3 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 4 Record as ML Favorite 2-0 Record as ML Underdog 4-4 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 6

