Will Alexey Toropchenko Score a Goal Against the Lightning on November 14?
When the St. Louis Blues play the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, will Alexey Toropchenko find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Will Alexey Toropchenko score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Toropchenko stats and insights
- Toropchenko has scored in two of 13 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Lightning yet this season.
- Toropchenko has zero points on the power play.
- Toropchenko's shooting percentage is 15.4%, and he averages 1.0 shot per game.
Lightning defensive stats
- On defense, the Lightning are allowing 54 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Lightning have two shutouts, and they average 18 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.
Toropchenko recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/11/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|1
|0
|10:55
|Away
|W 8-2
|11/9/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|11:18
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/7/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|10:14
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/4/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|1
|0
|15:11
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/3/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|8:29
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/1/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|10:41
|Away
|L 4-1
|10/27/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|11:41
|Away
|L 5-0
|10/26/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|11:39
|Away
|W 3-0
|10/24/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|12:44
|Away
|L 4-2
|10/21/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|12:03
|Home
|W 4-2
Blues vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
