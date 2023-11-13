The Missouri State Bears (0-1) host the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (1-1) at Great Southern Bank Arena on Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the game.

Missouri State vs. Oral Roberts Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Springfield, Missouri

Venue: Great Southern Bank Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Missouri State Betting Records & Stats

Missouri State covered 14 times in 29 games with a spread last season.

Missouri State covered more often than Oral Roberts last year, tallying an ATS record of 14-15-0, as opposed to the 13-16-0 record of the Golden Eagles.

Missouri State vs. Oral Roberts Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Missouri State 65.6 148.9 63.2 133.4 131.4 Oral Roberts 83.3 148.9 70.2 133.4 153.7

Additional Missouri State Insights & Trends

Last year, the 65.6 points per game the Bears averaged were only 4.6 fewer points than the Golden Eagles allowed (70.2).

Missouri State had a 5-2 record against the spread and an 8-2 record overall last season when putting up more than 70.2 points.

Missouri State vs. Oral Roberts Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Missouri State 14-15-0 10-19-0 Oral Roberts 13-16-0 12-17-0

Missouri State vs. Oral Roberts Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Missouri State Oral Roberts 10-4 Home Record 16-0 5-8 Away Record 11-4 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 6-4-0 5-7-0 Away ATS Record 6-9-0 67.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 88.2 64.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 79.7 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-5-0 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-9-0

