The Missouri State Bears (0-1) play the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

Missouri State vs. Oral Roberts Game Information

Missouri State Top Players (2022-23)

Donovan Clay: 11.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK

11.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK Jonathan Mogbo: 8.0 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.1 BLK

8.0 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.1 BLK Chance Moore: 10.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Alston Mason: 9.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Kendle Moore: 7.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

Oral Roberts Top Players (2022-23)

Max Abmas: 21.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

21.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Connor Vanover: 12.7 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 3.1 BLK

12.7 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 3.1 BLK Kareem Thompson: 8.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Issac McBride: 11.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Carlos Jurgens: 9.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Missouri State vs. Oral Roberts Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Missouri State Rank Missouri State AVG Oral Roberts AVG Oral Roberts Rank 325th 65.6 Points Scored 83.3 3rd 25th 63.2 Points Allowed 70.2 179th 134th 32.4 Rebounds 34.2 49th 60th 9.9 Off. Rebounds 7.7 256th 112th 7.9 3pt Made 10.7 2nd 289th 11.7 Assists 14.7 62nd 160th 11.7 Turnovers 9.0 6th

