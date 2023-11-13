Monday's game features the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (1-1) and the Missouri State Bears (0-1) matching up at Great Southern Bank Arena (on November 13) at 8:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 70-66 victory for Oral Roberts, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The game has no set line.

Missouri State vs. Oral Roberts Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Missouri State vs. Oral Roberts Score Prediction

Prediction: Oral Roberts 70, Missouri State 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Missouri State vs. Oral Roberts

Computer Predicted Spread: Oral Roberts (-3.5)

Oral Roberts (-3.5) Computer Predicted Total: 136.0

Missouri State Performance Insights

Offensively, Missouri State was the 325th-ranked team in the nation (65.6 points per game) last year. On defense, it was 25th-best (63.2 points conceded per game).

On the boards, the Bears were 134th in the nation in rebounds (32.4 per game) last season. They were 34th in rebounds allowed (28.4 per game).

Last season Missouri State was ranked 289th in the nation in assists with 11.7 per game.

The Bears made 7.9 3-pointers per game and shot 33.1% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 112th and 234th, respectively, in the nation.

Missouri State was 111th in the nation in 3-pointers allowed (6.7 per game) and 96th in 3-point percentage defensively (32.4%) last season.

Missouri State attempted 56.8% of its shots from inside the arc, and 43.2% from beyond it last season. In terms of makes, 67.1% of Missouri State's baskets were 2-pointers, and 32.9% were 3-pointers.

