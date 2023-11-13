How to Watch Missouri State vs. Oral Roberts on TV or Live Stream - November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Missouri State Bears (0-1) take on the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Missouri State vs. Oral Roberts Game Info
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Missouri State Stats Insights
- The Bears shot 43.5% from the field last season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 41.6% the Golden Eagles allowed to opponents.
- Missouri State had a 12-5 straight-up record in games it shot better than 41.6% from the field.
- The Bears were the 134th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Golden Eagles finished 49th.
- Last year, the Bears scored just 4.6 fewer points per game (65.6) than the Golden Eagles allowed (70.2).
- When Missouri State scored more than 70.2 points last season, it went 8-2.
Missouri State Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Missouri State fared better when playing at home last year, posting 67.5 points per game, compared to 64.2 per game in away games.
- Defensively the Bears played better at home last season, ceding 59.7 points per game, compared to 67.3 in away games.
- Missouri State drained 8.3 threes per game, which was 0.5 more than it averaged when playing on the road (7.8). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 32.8% when playing at home and 33.9% on the road.
Missouri State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ West Virginia
|L 67-59
|WVU Coliseum
|11/13/2023
|Oral Roberts
|-
|Great Southern Bank Arena
|11/17/2023
|FGCU
|-
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/25/2023
|South Carolina State
|-
|Great Southern Bank Arena
