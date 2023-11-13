The Missouri State Bears (0-1) take on the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Missouri State vs. Oral Roberts Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri

Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Missouri State Stats Insights

The Bears shot 43.5% from the field last season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 41.6% the Golden Eagles allowed to opponents.

Missouri State had a 12-5 straight-up record in games it shot better than 41.6% from the field.

The Bears were the 134th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Golden Eagles finished 49th.

Last year, the Bears scored just 4.6 fewer points per game (65.6) than the Golden Eagles allowed (70.2).

When Missouri State scored more than 70.2 points last season, it went 8-2.

Missouri State Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Missouri State fared better when playing at home last year, posting 67.5 points per game, compared to 64.2 per game in away games.

Defensively the Bears played better at home last season, ceding 59.7 points per game, compared to 67.3 in away games.

Missouri State drained 8.3 threes per game, which was 0.5 more than it averaged when playing on the road (7.8). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 32.8% when playing at home and 33.9% on the road.

