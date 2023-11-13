The Missouri State Bears (0-1) take on the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Missouri State vs. Oral Roberts Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Missouri State Stats Insights

  • The Bears shot 43.5% from the field last season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 41.6% the Golden Eagles allowed to opponents.
  • Missouri State had a 12-5 straight-up record in games it shot better than 41.6% from the field.
  • The Bears were the 134th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Golden Eagles finished 49th.
  • Last year, the Bears scored just 4.6 fewer points per game (65.6) than the Golden Eagles allowed (70.2).
  • When Missouri State scored more than 70.2 points last season, it went 8-2.

Missouri State Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively Missouri State fared better when playing at home last year, posting 67.5 points per game, compared to 64.2 per game in away games.
  • Defensively the Bears played better at home last season, ceding 59.7 points per game, compared to 67.3 in away games.
  • Missouri State drained 8.3 threes per game, which was 0.5 more than it averaged when playing on the road (7.8). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 32.8% when playing at home and 33.9% on the road.

Missouri State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ West Virginia L 67-59 WVU Coliseum
11/13/2023 Oral Roberts - Great Southern Bank Arena
11/17/2023 FGCU - Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
11/25/2023 South Carolina State - Great Southern Bank Arena

