Monday's contest between the Missouri Tigers (1-1) and SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (1-1) squaring off at Mizzou Arena has a projected final score of 76-56 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Missouri, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET on November 13.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Missouri vs. SIU-Edwardsville Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Columbia, Missouri

Columbia, Missouri Venue: Mizzou Arena

Missouri vs. SIU-Edwardsville Score Prediction

Prediction: Missouri 76, SIU-Edwardsville 56

Spread & Total Prediction for Missouri vs. SIU-Edwardsville

Computer Predicted Spread: Missouri (-19.9)

Missouri (-19.9) Computer Predicted Total: 131.3

Missouri Performance Insights

Missouri was 26th in the country in points scored (78.9 per game) and 299th in points conceded (74.4) last year.

On the glass, the Tigers were fifth-worst in the country in rebounds (27.6 per game) last season. They were 21st-worst in rebounds conceded (34.3 per game).

Last season Missouri was 21st-best in the nation in assists with 15.8 per game.

Beyond the arc, the Tigers were 22nd-best in the nation in 3-pointers made per game (9.3) last year. They were 80th in 3-point percentage at 36.0%.

Missouri was the 24th-worst team in college basketball in 3-pointers allowed (8.8 per game) and 264th in 3-point percentage defensively (35.0%) last season.

Last year, the Tigers took 56.8% of their shots from inside the 3-point line, and 43.2% from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 67.1% of the Tigers' buckets were 2-pointers, and 32.9% were 3-pointers.

