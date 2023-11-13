Missouri vs. SIU-Edwardsville: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 13
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 11:26 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (1-1) play the Missouri Tigers (1-1) on Monday, November 13, 2023 at Mizzou Arena. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.
In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Missouri vs. SIU-Edwardsville matchup.
Missouri vs. SIU-Edwardsville Game Info
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+
Missouri vs. SIU-Edwardsville Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Missouri Moneyline
|SIU-Edwardsville Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Missouri (-17.5)
|148.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Missouri (-17.5)
|148.5
|-4000
|+1260
Missouri vs. SIU-Edwardsville Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Missouri compiled a 16-15-0 ATS record last year.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 16 times in Tigers games.
- SIU-Edwardsville put together a 13-15-0 ATS record last season.
- The Cougars and their opponents combined to hit the over 18 out of 28 times last year.
Missouri Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +12500
- Missouri is 50th in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+12500), much higher than its computer rankings (230th).
- Missouri has a 0.8% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
