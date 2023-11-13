How to Watch Missouri vs. SIU-Edwardsville on TV or Live Stream - November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Missouri Tigers (1-1) take the court against the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023 on SEC Network+.
Missouri vs. SIU-Edwardsville Game Info
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri
- TV: SEC Network+
Missouri Stats Insights
- Last season, the Tigers had a 47.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 4.7% higher than the 42.5% of shots the Cougars' opponents hit.
- Missouri had a 20-1 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 42.5% from the field.
- The Cougars ranked 49th in rebounding in college basketball, the Tigers finished 354th.
- Last year, the Tigers averaged 78.9 points per game, 7.6 more points than the 71.3 the Cougars allowed.
- Missouri went 21-0 last season when scoring more than 71.3 points.
Missouri Home & Away Comparison
- Missouri scored 83.6 points per game when playing at home last year. In road games, it averaged 73.3 points per contest.
- The Tigers surrendered 74.5 points per game at home last season, compared to 76.6 in road games.
- Missouri drained 9.5 three-pointers per game with a 36.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 0.7 more threes and 2.3% points better than it averaged on the road (8.8 threes per game, 33.8% three-point percentage).
Missouri Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|UAPB
|W 101-79
|Mizzou Arena
|11/10/2023
|Memphis
|L 70-55
|Mizzou Arena
|11/13/2023
|SIU-Edwardsville
|-
|Mizzou Arena
|11/16/2023
|@ Minnesota
|-
|Williams Arena
|11/19/2023
|Jackson State
|-
|Mizzou Arena
