The Missouri Tigers (1-1) take the court against the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023 on SEC Network+.

Missouri vs. SIU-Edwardsville Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri

Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri TV: SEC Network+

Missouri Stats Insights

Last season, the Tigers had a 47.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 4.7% higher than the 42.5% of shots the Cougars' opponents hit.

Missouri had a 20-1 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 42.5% from the field.

The Cougars ranked 49th in rebounding in college basketball, the Tigers finished 354th.

Last year, the Tigers averaged 78.9 points per game, 7.6 more points than the 71.3 the Cougars allowed.

Missouri went 21-0 last season when scoring more than 71.3 points.

Missouri Home & Away Comparison

Missouri scored 83.6 points per game when playing at home last year. In road games, it averaged 73.3 points per contest.

The Tigers surrendered 74.5 points per game at home last season, compared to 76.6 in road games.

Missouri drained 9.5 three-pointers per game with a 36.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 0.7 more threes and 2.3% points better than it averaged on the road (8.8 threes per game, 33.8% three-point percentage).

