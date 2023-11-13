The Missouri Tigers (1-1) take the court against the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023 on SEC Network+.

Missouri vs. SIU-Edwardsville Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri
  • TV: SEC Network+

Missouri Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Tigers had a 47.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 4.7% higher than the 42.5% of shots the Cougars' opponents hit.
  • Missouri had a 20-1 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 42.5% from the field.
  • The Cougars ranked 49th in rebounding in college basketball, the Tigers finished 354th.
  • Last year, the Tigers averaged 78.9 points per game, 7.6 more points than the 71.3 the Cougars allowed.
  • Missouri went 21-0 last season when scoring more than 71.3 points.

Missouri Home & Away Comparison

  • Missouri scored 83.6 points per game when playing at home last year. In road games, it averaged 73.3 points per contest.
  • The Tigers surrendered 74.5 points per game at home last season, compared to 76.6 in road games.
  • Missouri drained 9.5 three-pointers per game with a 36.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 0.7 more threes and 2.3% points better than it averaged on the road (8.8 threes per game, 33.8% three-point percentage).

Missouri Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 UAPB W 101-79 Mizzou Arena
11/10/2023 Memphis L 70-55 Mizzou Arena
11/13/2023 SIU-Edwardsville - Mizzou Arena
11/16/2023 @ Minnesota - Williams Arena
11/19/2023 Jackson State - Mizzou Arena

