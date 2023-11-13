Monday's contest features the Penn State Lady Lions (2-0) and the Kansas Jayhawks (1-0) squaring off at Bryce Jordan Center in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 71-70 victory for Penn State according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on November 13.

The Jayhawks are coming off of an 88-46 win against Northwestern State in their last game on Wednesday.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Kansas vs. Penn State Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pennsylvania

Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports App

Fox Sports App Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Kansas vs. Penn State Score Prediction

Prediction: Penn State 71, Kansas 70

Other Big 12 Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Kansas Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Jayhawks had a +366 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 10.2 points per game. They put up 72.6 points per game to rank 50th in college basketball and allowed 62.4 per contest to rank 118th in college basketball.

In Big 12 games, Kansas averaged 1.2 fewer points (71.4) than overall (72.6) in 2022-23.

The Jayhawks averaged 75.1 points per game at home last season, and 69.3 on the road.

At home, Kansas conceded 61.0 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than it allowed on the road (66.6).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.