You can find player prop bet odds for Kevin Durant, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and other players on the Phoenix Suns and Oklahoma City Thunder ahead of their matchup at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday at Footprint Center.

Thunder vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: AZFamily and BSOK

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Venue: Footprint Center

Thunder vs Suns Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Props

PTS REB AST 30.5 (Over: -118) 5.5 (Over: -125) 5.5 (Over: -141)

The 24 points Gilgeous-Alexander scores per game are 6.5 less than his over/under on Sunday.

He averages 1.2 more rebounds than his over/under on Sunday (which is 5.5).

Gilgeous-Alexander's assist average -- seven -- is higher than Sunday's assist prop bet (5.5).

Chet Holmgren Props

PTS REB 3PM 15.5 (Over: -102) 6.5 (Over: -135) 1.5 (Over: +112)

Chet Holmgren's 15.3 points per game average is 0.2 less than Sunday's over/under.

He has averaged 0.5 more rebounds per game (seven) than his prop bet total in Sunday's game (6.5).

Holmgren has averaged two made three-pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game (1.5).

Luguentz Dort Props

PTS REB 3PM 11.5 (Over: +100) 4.5 (Over: +122) 1.5 (Over: -159)

Luguentz Dort's 14.3 points per game are 2.8 higher than Sunday's prop total.

He averages 0.2 more rebounds than his prop bet Sunday of 4.5.

His two made three-pointers average is 0.5 higher than his prop bet on Sunday.

NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns

Kevin Durant Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (Over: -122) 7.5 (Over: -104) 5.5 (Over: +104) 1.5 (Over: -192)

Durant has put up 27.7 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 1.8 points fewer than Sunday's points prop total.

He has averaged 1.2 more rebounds per game (8.7) than his prop bet total in Sunday's game (7.5).

Durant has averaged four assists per game this year, 1.5 less than his prop bet on Sunday (5.5).

Durant's one made three-pointer per game is 0.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game (1.5).

Jusuf Nurkic Props

PTS REB 3PM 15.5 (Over: -102) 6.5 (Over: -135) 1.5 (Over: +112)

Jusuf Nurkic is putting up 9.3 points per game this season, 3.2 less than his points prop on Sunday.

His rebounding average -- 10 per game -- is 0.5 less than his prop bet for Sunday's game (10.5).

Nurkic has collected four assists per game, 0.5 less than his prop bet on Sunday (4.5).

