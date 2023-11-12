The injury report for the Oklahoma City Thunder (5-4) heading into their matchup with the Phoenix Suns (4-5) currently features only one player on it. The matchup starts at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12 from Footprint Center.

The Thunder's last contest on Friday ended in a 105-98 loss to the Kings. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a team-best 33 points for the Thunder in the loss.

Thunder vs Suns Additional Info

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kenrich Williams PF Questionable Back

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Suns Injuries: Damion Lee: Out (Knee), Devin Booker: Out (Calf)

Thunder vs. Suns Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: AZFamily and BSOK

