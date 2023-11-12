Thunder vs. Suns: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Phoenix Suns (4-5) host the Oklahoma City Thunder (5-4) after losing three home games in a row. The Suns are favored by only 2.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023.
Thunder vs. Suns Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: AZFamily and BSOK
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Suns
|-2.5
|-
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Thunder Betting Records & Stats
- Five of the Thunder's nine games with a set total have hit the over (55.6%).
- So far this year, Oklahoma City has put together a 6-3-0 record against the spread.
- The Thunder have been chosen as underdogs in five games this year and have walked away with the win three times (60%) in those games.
- Oklahoma City has not won as an underdog of +120 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Oklahoma City has a 45.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Thunder vs. Suns Over/Under Stats
|Games Over
|% of Games Over
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Suns
|0
|0%
|113.2
|229.6
|112.2
|228
|224.5
|Thunder
|0
|0%
|116.4
|229.6
|115.8
|228
|229.2
Additional Thunder Insights & Trends
- The Thunder's 116.4 points per game are just 4.2 more points than the 112.2 the Suns allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 112.2 points, Oklahoma City is 5-0 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
Thunder vs. Suns Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Thunder
|6-3
|3-1
|5-4
|Suns
|5-4
|2-3
|6-3
Thunder vs. Suns Point Insights
|Thunder
|Suns
|116.4
|113.2
|8
|15
|5-0
|3-2
|4-1
|3-2
|115.8
|112.2
|21
|13
|3-2
|5-2
|3-2
|4-3
