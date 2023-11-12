How to Watch the Stanford vs. Indiana Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 12
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Indiana Hoosiers (1-0) face the Stanford Cardinal (1-0) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Maples Pavilion. It tips at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup
Stanford Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California
- TV: ESPN
Stanford vs. Indiana 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Hoosiers averaged 22.7 more points per game last year (80.9) than the Cardinal allowed their opponents to score (58.2).
- Indiana had a 23-0 record last season when giving up fewer than 76.1 points.
- Last year, the Cardinal recorded 14.0 more points per game (76.1) than the Hoosiers gave up (62.1).
- When Stanford scored more than 62.1 points last season, it went 23-3.
- The Cardinal shot 45.5% from the field last season, 6.7 percentage points higher than the 38.8% the Hoosiers allowed to opponents.
- The Hoosiers' 49.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 16.8 percentage points higher than the Cardinal allowed to their opponents (32.8%).
Stanford Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/8/2023
|Hawaii
|W 87-40
|Maples Pavilion
|11/12/2023
|Indiana
|-
|Maples Pavilion
|11/16/2023
|Cal Poly
|-
|Maples Pavilion
|11/19/2023
|Duke
|-
|Maples Pavilion
Indiana Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/9/2023
|Eastern Illinois
|W 96-43
|Assembly Hall
|11/12/2023
|@ Stanford
|-
|Maples Pavilion
|11/17/2023
|Murray State
|-
|Assembly Hall
|11/19/2023
|Lipscomb
|-
|Assembly Hall
