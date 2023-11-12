The Oklahoma City Thunder, with Isaiah Joe, match up versus the Phoenix Suns at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday.

In a 105-98 loss to the Kings (his last action) Joe posted nine points.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Joe, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Isaiah Joe Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Points Prop: Over 8.5 (-106)

Over 8.5 (-106) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+132)

Suns 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Giving up 111.6 points per game last season made the Suns the sixth-ranked team in the league defensively.

Allowing 42.9 rebounds per game last season, the Suns were 11th in the league in that category.

Looking at assists, the Suns allowed 23.4 per game last year, ranking them third in the league.

Defensively, the Suns allowed 11.4 made three-pointers per contest last season, third in the league.

Isaiah Joe vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/2/2023 22 7 1 1 1 0 0 3/19/2023 27 15 5 0 3 0 1 3/8/2023 19 6 1 1 1 0 1 2/24/2023 36 28 7 0 6 0 0

