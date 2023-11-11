CUSA Games Today: How to Watch CUSA Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 11
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 1:10 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
With the college football season heading into Week 11, the schedule includes three games that feature teams from the CUSA. To ensure you catch all of the action, check out the article below for details on how to watch.
CUSA Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Old Dominion Monarchs at Liberty Flames
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|New Mexico State Aggies at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 11
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Florida International Panthers at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 11
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
