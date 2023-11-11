Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, November 11, when the Texas Longhorns and TCU Horned Frogs square off at 7:30 PM? Our projection system sides with the Longhorns. Dive into our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Texas vs. TCU Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction TCU (+12.5) Under (55) Texas 32, TCU 21

Week 11 Predictions

Texas Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Longhorns have an implied win probability of 83.3%.

The Longhorns have covered the spread four times in nine games.

In games this season when favored by 12.5 points or more, Texas has gone 3-3 against the spread.

The Longhorns have seen three of its nine games go over the point total.

The over/under for this game is 55 points, 0.5 more than the average point total for Texas games this season.

TCU Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 21.7% chance of a victory for the Horned Frogs.

The Horned Frogs have a 3-5-0 record against the spread this season.

The teams have hit the over in three of the Horned Frogs' eight games with a set total.

The average point total for TCU this year is 3.3 points higher than this game's over/under.

Longhorns vs. Horned Frogs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Texas 34.3 17.6 35.2 14.0 34.3 18.0 TCU 29.2 24.3 36.4 20.6 20.3 29.0

