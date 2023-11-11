SEC opponents match up when the Texas A&M Aggies (5-4) and the Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-5) play on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Kyle Field.

Texas A&M ranks 37th in scoring offense (32.3 points per game) and 38th in scoring defense (21.6 points allowed per game) this year. Mississippi State is accumulating 335.7 total yards per game on offense this season (104th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 362.0 total yards per game (59th-ranked).

Here we will break down everything you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN2.

Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

City: College Station, Texas

College Station, Texas Venue: Kyle Field

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State Key Statistics

Texas A&M Mississippi State 401.2 (63rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 335.7 (107th) 296.9 (12th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 362.0 (56th) 131.1 (93rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 143.8 (85th) 270.1 (37th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 191.9 (106th) 11 (42nd) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (30th) 7 (125th) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (97th)

Texas A&M Stats Leaders

Max Johnson has thrown for 1,452 yards (161.3 ypg) to lead Texas A&M, completing 62.1% of his passes and tossing nine touchdown passes compared to five interceptions this season.

Le'Veon Moss has racked up 439 yards on 86 carries while finding paydirt four times as a runner.

Amari Daniels has been handed the ball 78 times this year and racked up 425 yards (47.2 per game) with four touchdowns.

Ainias Smith's team-high 652 yards as a receiver have come on 39 catches (out of 60 targets) with one touchdown.

Evan Stewart has caught 37 passes for 506 yards (56.2 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Jahdae Walker has compiled 18 grabs for 274 yards, an average of 30.4 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Mississippi State Stats Leaders

Will Rogers has thrown for 1,275 yards (141.7 per game) while completing 61.4% of his passes and recording 10 touchdown passes with four interceptions this season.

Jo'Quavious Marks has rushed for 500 yards on 97 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground. He's also tacked on 18 catches, totaling 138 yards and one touchdown in the passing game.

Michael Wright has piled up 281 yards (on 56 attempts) with three touchdowns.

Lideatrick Griffin paces his team with 554 receiving yards on 38 receptions with three touchdowns.

Zavion Thomas has racked up 310 receiving yards (34.4 yards per game) and one touchdown on 27 receptions.

Justin Robinson has racked up 221 reciving yards (24.6 ypg) this season.

