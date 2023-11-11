The Saint Louis Billikens (2-0) and the Illinois State Redbirds (1-0) play at Chaifetz Arena on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has no line set.

Saint Louis vs. Illinois State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Chaifetz Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Saint Louis Betting Records & Stats

Saint Louis put together a 13-16-0 ATS record last year.

Illinois State (11-18-0 ATS) covered the spread 44.8% of the time, 8.1% less often than Saint Louis (13-16-0) last year.

Saint Louis vs. Illinois State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Saint Louis 75.5 142 71.2 141.7 144.4 Illinois State 66.5 142 70.5 141.7 135.4

Additional Saint Louis Insights & Trends

Last year, the 75.5 points per game the Billikens averaged were 5.0 more points than the Redbirds allowed (70.5).

Saint Louis had a 10-8 record against the spread and an 18-2 record overall last season when putting up more than 70.5 points.

Saint Louis vs. Illinois State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Saint Louis 13-16-0 14-15-0 Illinois State 11-18-0 17-12-0

Saint Louis vs. Illinois State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Saint Louis Illinois State 15-3 Home Record 8-7 4-7 Away Record 3-9 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-7-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 4-8-0 78.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.3 71.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.3 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-6-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-6-0

