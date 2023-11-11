The Illinois State Redbirds (1-0) face the Saint Louis Billikens (2-0) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Chaifetz Arena. This clash will start at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Saint Louis vs. Illinois State Game Information

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Saint Louis Top Players (2022-23)

  • Yuri Collins: 11.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 10.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Gibson Jimerson: 14 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Francis Okoro: 6.8 PTS, 8.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Javon Pickett: 10 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jake Forrester: 6.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.9 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Illinois State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Kendall Lewis: 10.9 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Seneca Knight: 12.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Darius Burford: 12.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Malachi Poindexter: 9.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Luke Kasubke: 6.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Saint Louis vs. Illinois State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Saint Louis Rank Saint Louis AVG Illinois State AVG Illinois State Rank
85th 75.5 Points Scored 66.5 313th
214th 71.2 Points Allowed 70.5 193rd
26th 35.2 Rebounds 29.3 303rd
142nd 8.9 Off. Rebounds 7.1 292nd
219th 7 3pt Made 7.3 192nd
12th 16.5 Assists 10.8 333rd
142nd 11.5 Turnovers 13.8 327th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.