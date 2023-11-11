How to Watch Saint Louis vs. Illinois State on TV or Live Stream - November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Illinois State Redbirds (1-0) go up against the Saint Louis Billikens (2-0) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Chaifetz Arena. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Saint Louis vs. Illinois State Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri
- TV: Bally Sports
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other A-10 Games
Saint Louis Stats Insights
- The Billikens shot 46.8% from the field last season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 45.5% the Redbirds allowed to opponents.
- In games Saint Louis shot better than 45.5% from the field, it went 15-3 overall.
- The Billikens were the 26th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Redbirds ranked 303rd.
- Last year, the Billikens recorded 75.5 points per game, five more points than the 70.5 the Redbirds allowed.
- When Saint Louis totaled more than 70.5 points last season, it went 18-2.
Saint Louis Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home last year, Saint Louis averaged seven more points per game (78.2) than it did in away games (71.2).
- When playing at home, the Billikens ceded 7.7 fewer points per game (67.3) than in road games (75).
- Saint Louis sunk 7.6 threes per game with a 36.6% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 1.1 more threes and 1.1% points better than it averaged in away games (6.5 threes per game, 35.5% three-point percentage).
Saint Louis Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Southern Indiana
|W 75-63
|Chaifetz Arena
|11/8/2023
|Lincoln (MO)
|W 102-66
|Chaifetz Arena
|11/11/2023
|Illinois State
|-
|Chaifetz Arena
|11/16/2023
|Wyoming
|-
|HTC Center
|11/25/2023
|Dartmouth
|-
|Chaifetz Arena
