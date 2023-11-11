Purdue vs. Minnesota: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 11
The Purdue Boilermakers (2-7) will face off against a fellow Big Ten foe, the Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-4) in a matchup on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Ross-Ade Stadium. The spread forecasts a close game, with the Boilermakers favored to win by 1 point. The over/under in this contest is 46.5 points.
In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Purdue vs. Minnesota matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Purdue vs. Minnesota Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: West Lafayette, Indiana
- Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium
Purdue vs. Minnesota Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Purdue Moneyline
|Minnesota Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Purdue (-1)
|46.5
|-115
|-105
|FanDuel
|Purdue (-1.5)
|46.5
|-111
|-108
Purdue vs. Minnesota Betting Trends
- Purdue has covered three times in nine matchups with a spread this season.
- The Boilermakers have been favored by 1 point or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.
- Minnesota has won three games against the spread this year, failing to cover six times.
- The Golden Gophers have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 1-point underdogs.
Purdue & Minnesota 2023 Futures Odds
|Purdue
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the Big Ten
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|Minnesota
|To Win the Big Ten
|+8000
|Bet $100 to win $8000
