The No. 16 Missouri Tigers (7-2) and the 25th-ranked run defense will host the No. 14 Tennessee Volunteers (7-2) and the third-ranked rushing attack on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The Tigers are only 1.5-point underdogs. The contest's over/under is 57.

Tennessee has been a difficult matchup for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (23rd-best with 34.8 points per game) and scoring defense (22nd-best with 18.4 points allowed per game) this season. With 32.4 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, Missouri ranks 36th in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 53rd, surrendering 24 points per game.

Missouri vs. Tennessee Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Columbia, Missouri

Columbia, Missouri Venue: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium

Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium TV Channel: CBS

Tennessee vs Missouri Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Tennessee -1.5 -110 -110 57 -110 -110 -125 +105

Missouri Recent Performance

Offensively, the Tigers are struggling right now -- in their past three games, they are accumulating only 371 yards per game (-57-worst in college football). On defense, they are conceding 323.3 (46th-ranked).

In their past three games, the Tigers are putting up 31 points per game (73rd in college football), and allowing 21 (78th).

Missouri is accumulating 208 passing yards per game in its past three games (-6-worst in the nation), and giving up 197 (95th).

On the ground, during the past three games, the Tigers have gained an average of 163 yards (89th in college football), and allowed 126.3 (89th).

Over their past three contests, the Tigers have covered the spread each time, and are 2-1 overall.

In its past three contests, Missouri has hit the over once.

Missouri Betting Records & Stats

Missouri's ATS record is 6-2-0 this year.

When playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs this season, the Tigers have an ATS record of 3-1.

The teams have hit the over in five of Missouri's eight games with a set total.

This season, Missouri has been the underdog four times and won two of those games.

Missouri has entered four games this season as the underdog by +105 or more and is in those contests.

Missouri Stats Leaders

Brady Cook has racked up 2,448 yards on 67.4% passing while recording 16 touchdown passes with four interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 189 yards with five scores.

Cody Schrader has carried the ball 162 times for 919 yards, with 10 touchdowns.

Nathaniel Peat has totaled 274 yards on 64 carries with two touchdowns.

Luther Burden III has hauled in 951 receiving yards on 63 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring seven touchdowns as a receiver.

Theo Wease has caught 41 passes and compiled 530 receiving yards (58.9 per game) with five touchdowns.

Mookie Cooper's 30 receptions (on 37 targets) have netted him 391 yards (43.4 ypg).

Darius Robinson has collected 5.5 sacks to pace the team, while also recording five TFL and 21 tackles.

Ty'Ron Hopper is the team's leading tackler this year. He's collected 51 tackles, seven TFL, and three sacks.

Kris Abrams-Draine has a team-leading four interceptions to go along with 31 tackles and four passes defended.

