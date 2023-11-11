The Missouri State Bears (3-6) hit the road for an MVFC battle against the Northern Iowa Panthers (6-3) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Robert W. Plaster Stadium.

Missouri State is putting up 30.7 points per game offensively this year (32nd in the FCS), and is surrendering 31.3 points per game (100th) on the defensive side of the ball. With 27.2 points per game on offense, Northern Iowa ranks 52nd in the FCS. Defensively, it ranks 36th, allowing 23.3 points per game.

Missouri State vs. Northern Iowa Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

City: Springfield, Missouri

Springfield, Missouri Venue: Robert W. Plaster Stadium

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Missouri State vs. Northern Iowa Key Statistics

Missouri State Northern Iowa 404.4 (30th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 383.9 (40th) 433.9 (116th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 319.2 (42nd) 102.7 (113th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 118.4 (92nd) 301.8 (7th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 265.4 (16th) 2 (79th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (79th) 1 (36th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (67th)

Missouri State Stats Leaders

Jordan Pachot has thrown for 1,698 yards (188.7 ypg) to lead Missouri State, completing 66.2% of his passes and tossing 13 touchdown passes compared to eight interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Jacardia Wright, has carried the ball 132 times for 618 yards (68.7 per game), scoring six times. He's also caught 13 passes for 234 yards and one touchdown.

Jakairi Moses has carried the ball 20 times for 112 yards (12.4 per game) and one touchdown.

Raylen Sharpe has hauled in 54 catches for 745 yards (82.8 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone five times as a receiver.

Terique Owens has caught 27 passes for 520 yards (57.8 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Jmariyae Robinson has been the target of 39 passes and compiled 34 receptions for 389 yards, an average of 43.2 yards per contest. He's found the end zone four times through the air this season.

Northern Iowa Stats Leaders

Theo Day has recored 2,316 passing yards, or 257.3 per game, so far this season. He has completed 63.1% of his passes and has thrown 13 touchdowns with nine interceptions.

Tye Edwards is his team's leading rusher with 85 carries for 389 yards, or 43.2 per game. He's found the end zone four times on the ground, as well.

Amauri Pesek-Hickson has been given 73 carries and totaled 360 yards with five touchdowns.

Sam Schnee's 783 receiving yards (87.0 yards per game) are a team high. He has 46 catches on 50 targets with four touchdowns.

Logan Wolf has caught 28 passes and compiled 345 receiving yards (38.3 per game).

Sergio Morancy's 18 targets have resulted in 21 receptions for 342 yards and two touchdowns.

