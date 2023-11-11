According to our computer model, the Penn State Nittany Lions will take down the Michigan Wolverines when the two teams match up at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, November 11, which kicks off at 12:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Michigan vs. Penn State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Penn State (+4.5) Over (45.5) Penn State 25, Michigan 24

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 11 Predictions

Michigan Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Michigan vs. Penn State? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Wolverines have an implied win probability of 67.7%.

The Wolverines have beaten the spread four times in eight games.

In games this season when favored by 4.5 points or more, Michigan has gone 4-4 against the spread.

The Wolverines have played eight games this year and five of them have gone over the total.

The average total for Michigan games this season has been 49.4, 3.9 points higher than the total for this game.

Penn State Betting Info (2023)

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 37.0% chance of a victory for the Nittany Lions.

The Nittany Lions are 6-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Nittany Lions have hit the over in five of their eight games with a set total (62.5%).

The average over/under in Penn State games this year is 1.8 more points than the point total of 45.5 in this outing.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wolverines vs. Nittany Lions 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Michigan 40.7 6.7 36.7 7.2 48.7 5.7 Penn State 40.2 11.9 45.6 9.2 33.5 15.3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.