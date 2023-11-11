The Lindenwood Lions (3-6) visit the Bryant Bulldogs (4-5) at Hunter Stadium on Saturday, November 11, 2023.

Lindenwood is averaging 24.1 points per game on offense, which ranks them 70th in the FCS. On defense, the defense ranks 94th, allowing 30.8 points per game. From an offensive angle, Bryant is compiling 28.9 points per contest (39th-ranked). It ranks 84th in the FCS on defense (29.2 points allowed per game).

See how to watch this game on ESPN+ in the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Lindenwood vs. Bryant Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Saint Charles, Missouri

Saint Charles, Missouri Venue: Hunter Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Lindenwood vs. Bryant Key Statistics

Lindenwood Bryant 355.8 (65th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 364.1 (56th) 396.6 (96th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 392.7 (94th) 142.9 (66th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 123.3 (83rd) 212.9 (53rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 240.8 (35th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (51st) 0 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (21st)

Lindenwood Stats Leaders

Cole Dugger has 1,086 passing yards for Lindenwood, completing 54.8% of his passes and collecting 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 148 rushing yards (16.4 ypg) on 38 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Robert Giaimo has 440 rushing yards on 81 carries with three touchdowns.

Justin Williams has collected 268 yards on 59 attempts, scoring two times.

Jeff Caldwell's leads his squad with 584 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 29 catches (out of 23 targets) and scored eight touchdowns.

Spencer Redd has caught 19 passes for 360 yards (40 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Chase Lanckriet has a total of 233 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 15 throws and scoring two touchdowns.

Bryant Stats Leaders

Zevi Eckhaus has been a dual threat for Bryant this season. He has 2,146 passing yards (238.4 per game) while completing 59% of his passes. He's thrown 18 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 353 yards (39.2 ypg) on 67 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Fabrice Mukendi has run for 338 yards across 69 carries, scoring five touchdowns.

Matthew Prochaska has registered 33 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 609 (67.7 yards per game). He's been targeted 33 times and has three touchdowns.

Jalen Powell has caught 29 passes and compiled 349 receiving yards (38.8 per game) with three touchdowns.

Landon Ruggieri's 28 receptions (on 25 targets) have netted him 319 yards (35.4 ypg).

Rep your team with officially licensed Lindenwood or Bryant gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.