When the Bryant Bulldogs play the Lindenwood Lions at 2:00 PM on Saturday, November 11, our projection system predicts the Bulldogs will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.

Lindenwood vs. Bryant Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Bryant (-12.8) 54.6 Bryant 34, Lindenwood 21

Lindenwood Betting Info (2022)

The Lions covered five times in seven chances against the spread last season.

A total of five of Lions games last season hit the over.

Bryant Betting Info (2022)

The Bulldogs went 5-5-0 ATS last year.

The Bulldogs and their opponent combined to go over the point total six out of 10 times last season.

Lions vs. Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Lindenwood 24.1 30.8 30.0 19.3 19.4 40.0 Bryant 28.9 29.2 33.3 27.0 25.4 31.0

