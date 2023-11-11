The No. 19 Kansas Jayhawks (7-2) will play a fellow Big 12 opponent, the Texas Tech Red Raiders (4-5) in a matchup on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS). The Jayhawks are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. An over/under of 61.5 points has been set for the contest.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Kansas vs. Texas Tech matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Kansas vs. Texas Tech Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Venue: David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS)

Kansas vs. Texas Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kansas Moneyline Texas Tech Moneyline BetMGM Kansas (-3.5) 61.5 -200 +165 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Kansas (-3.5) 60.5 -178 +146 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Kansas vs. Texas Tech Betting Trends

Kansas has compiled a 5-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Jayhawks have covered the spread twice this season (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

Texas Tech has compiled a 3-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Red Raiders have been an underdog by 3.5 points or more this year once, and failed to cover the spread.

Kansas 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the Big 12 +2500 Bet $100 to win $2500

