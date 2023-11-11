The No. 19 Kansas Jayhawks (7-2) square off against a fellow Big 12 foe when they host the Texas Tech Red Raiders (4-5) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS).

From an offensive standpoint, Kansas ranks 37th in the FBS with 434.0 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 87th in total defense (394.0 yards allowed per contest). With 409.7 total yards per game on offense, Texas Tech ranks 50th in the FBS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 68th, giving up 374.1 total yards per game.

In the article below, we provide all the info you need to know about how to watch this matchup on Fox Sports 1.

Kansas vs. Texas Tech Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Watch this game on Fubo City: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Venue: David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS)

Kansas vs. Texas Tech Key Statistics

Kansas Texas Tech 434.0 (41st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 409.7 (56th) 394.0 (80th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 374.1 (64th) 198.1 (19th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 172.7 (44th) 235.9 (62nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 237.0 (60th) 10 (31st) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (107th) 13 (57th) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (96th)

Kansas Stats Leaders

Jason Bean has 1,418 yards passing for Kansas, completing 60.7% of his passes and throwing 10 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 156 rushing yards (17.3 ypg) on 34 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Devin Neal has carried the ball 136 times for a team-high 828 yards on the ground and has found the end zone nine times. He's also tacked on 21 catches for 200 yards (22.2 per game) and one touchdown in the pass game.

Daniel Hishaw Jr. has racked up 517 yards on 89 attempts, scoring eight times.

Lawrence Arnold has hauled in 31 receptions for 515 yards (57.2 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Quentin Skinner has caught 19 passes while averaging 42.2 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Mason Fairchild has a total of 317 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 21 passes and scoring two touchdowns.

Texas Tech Stats Leaders

Behren Morton leads Texas Tech with 978 yards on 96-of-155 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.

Tahj Brooks has rushed 193 times for 1,037 yards, with seven touchdowns.

Cam'Ron Valdez has piled up 214 yards (on 31 carries) with one touchdown.

Xavier White has registered 27 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 388 (43.1 yards per game). He's been targeted 40 times and has one touchdown.

Myles Price has put up a 381-yard season so far with five touchdowns. He's caught 38 passes on 54 targets.

Jerand Bradley's 31 receptions (on 65 targets) have netted him 332 yards (36.9 ypg) and four touchdowns.

