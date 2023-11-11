The Kansas Jayhawks are expected to come out on top in their game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at 12:00 PM on Saturday, November 11, based on our computer model. If you're wanting more predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Kansas vs. Texas Tech Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Kansas (-3.5) Under (62) Kansas 32, Texas Tech 27

Kansas Betting Info (2023)

The Jayhawks have a 64.9% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Jayhawks have beaten the spread five times in nine games.

Kansas has an ATS record of 2-2 when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

Out of nine Jayhawks games so far this season, five have hit the over.

The over/under for this game is 62 points, 2.9 more than the average point total for Kansas games this season.

Texas Tech Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Red Raiders based on the moneyline is 40.0%.

The Red Raiders are 3-5-0 against the spread this year.

Texas Tech is winless against the spread (0-1) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

Out of the Red Raiders' eight games with a set total, four have hit the over (50%).

The average point total for the Texas Tech this season is 5.4 points lower than this game's over/under.

Jayhawks vs. Red Raiders 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Kansas 34.9 27.3 41.8 24.4 26.3 31 Texas Tech 30.6 25.7 35.2 27 24.8 24

