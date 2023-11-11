The Kansas State Wildcats (6-3) will face off against the Baylor Bears (3-6) in Big 12 action on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. The Bears are currently heavy, 20.5-point underdogs. The over/under for the contest is 55.5 points.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Kansas State vs. Baylor matchup in this article.

Kansas State vs. Baylor Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Manhattan, Kansas

Manhattan, Kansas Venue: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kansas State vs. Baylor Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kansas State Moneyline Baylor Moneyline BetMGM Kansas State (-20.5) 55.5 -1600 +900 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Kansas State (-20.5) 55.5 -1700 +890 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 11 Odds

Kansas State vs. Baylor Betting Trends

Kansas State has covered seven times in nine matchups with a spread this season.

The Wildcats have been favored by 20.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Baylor has compiled a 3-5-0 ATS record so far this season.

Kansas State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Big 12 +2000 Bet $100 to win $2000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.