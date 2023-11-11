Kansas State vs. Baylor: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 11
The Kansas State Wildcats (6-3) will face off against the Baylor Bears (3-6) in Big 12 action on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. The Bears are currently heavy, 20.5-point underdogs. The over/under for the contest is 55.5 points.
You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Kansas State vs. Baylor matchup in this article.
Kansas State vs. Baylor Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Manhattan, Kansas
- Venue: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Kansas State vs. Baylor Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kansas State Moneyline
|Baylor Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Kansas State (-20.5)
|55.5
|-1600
|+900
|FanDuel
|Kansas State (-20.5)
|55.5
|-1700
|+890
Kansas State vs. Baylor Betting Trends
- Kansas State has covered seven times in nine matchups with a spread this season.
- The Wildcats have been favored by 20.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
- Baylor has compiled a 3-5-0 ATS record so far this season.
Kansas State 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Big 12
|+2000
|Bet $100 to win $2000
