Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Mikko Rantanen, Robert Thomas and others in the Colorado Avalanche-St. Louis Blues matchup at Ball Arena on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET.

Blues vs. Avalanche Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSMW

ESPN+, ALT, and BSMW Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Blues vs. Avalanche Additional Info

NHL Props Today: St. Louis Blues

Robert Thomas Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

Thomas' six goals and five assists in 12 games for St. Louis add up to 11 total points on the season.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Coyotes Nov. 9 1 0 1 4 vs. Jets Nov. 7 1 0 1 1 vs. Canadiens Nov. 4 1 1 2 2 vs. Devils Nov. 3 1 0 1 1 at Avalanche Nov. 1 1 0 1 2

Jordan Kyrou Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)

Jordan Kyrou has racked up six points this season, with two goals and four assists.

Kyrou Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Coyotes Nov. 9 0 0 0 3 vs. Jets Nov. 7 0 0 0 3 vs. Canadiens Nov. 4 1 2 3 9 vs. Devils Nov. 3 0 0 0 4 at Avalanche Nov. 1 0 0 0 3

NHL Props Today: Colorado Avalanche

Mikko Rantanen Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)

1.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

Rantanen is one of Colorado's leading contributors (18 total points), having amassed eight goals and 10 assists.

Rantanen Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kraken Nov. 9 0 1 1 2 vs. Devils Nov. 7 2 1 3 5 at Golden Knights Nov. 4 0 0 0 4 vs. Blues Nov. 1 1 1 2 2 at Sabres Oct. 29 0 0 0 5

Cale Makar Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238)

1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

Cale Makar has 15 points (1.3 per game), scoring three goals and adding 12 assists.

Makar Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kraken Nov. 9 0 1 1 3 vs. Devils Nov. 7 0 3 3 2 at Golden Knights Nov. 4 0 0 0 3 vs. Blues Nov. 1 0 2 2 3 at Sabres Oct. 29 0 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.