Top Player Prop Bets for Blues vs. Avalanche on November 11, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Mikko Rantanen, Robert Thomas and others in the Colorado Avalanche-St. Louis Blues matchup at Ball Arena on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET.
Blues vs. Avalanche Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSMW
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Blues vs. Avalanche Additional Info
NHL Props Today: St. Louis Blues
Robert Thomas Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)
Thomas' six goals and five assists in 12 games for St. Louis add up to 11 total points on the season.
Thomas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Coyotes
|Nov. 9
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Jets
|Nov. 7
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Canadiens
|Nov. 4
|1
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Devils
|Nov. 3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|at Avalanche
|Nov. 1
|1
|0
|1
|2
Jordan Kyrou Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)
Jordan Kyrou has racked up six points this season, with two goals and four assists.
Kyrou Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Coyotes
|Nov. 9
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Jets
|Nov. 7
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Canadiens
|Nov. 4
|1
|2
|3
|9
|vs. Devils
|Nov. 3
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Avalanche
|Nov. 1
|0
|0
|0
|3
NHL Props Today: Colorado Avalanche
Mikko Rantanen Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)
Rantanen is one of Colorado's leading contributors (18 total points), having amassed eight goals and 10 assists.
Rantanen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Kraken
|Nov. 9
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Devils
|Nov. 7
|2
|1
|3
|5
|at Golden Knights
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Blues
|Nov. 1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|at Sabres
|Oct. 29
|0
|0
|0
|5
Cale Makar Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)
Cale Makar has 15 points (1.3 per game), scoring three goals and adding 12 assists.
Makar Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Kraken
|Nov. 9
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Devils
|Nov. 7
|0
|3
|3
|2
|at Golden Knights
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Blues
|Nov. 1
|0
|2
|2
|3
|at Sabres
|Oct. 29
|0
|0
|0
|0
