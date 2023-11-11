The Colorado Avalanche (8-4) will host the St. Louis Blues (6-5-1) on Saturday, with the Avalanche coming off a loss and the Blues off a victory.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Blues vs Avalanche Additional Info

Blues vs. Avalanche Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/1/2023 Avalanche Blues 4-1 COL

Blues Stats & Trends

The Blues' total of 33 goals allowed (2.8 per game) is sixth in the league.

With 28 goals (2.3 per game), the Blues have the league's 30th-ranked offense.

On the defensive side, the Blues have given up 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up 26 goals over that time.

Blues Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Robert Thomas 12 6 5 11 12 10 53.7% Jordan Kyrou 12 2 4 6 5 10 40% Kasperi Kapanen 12 2 4 6 3 6 41.7% Oskar Sundqvist 12 2 3 5 3 7 37.3% Jakub Vrana 10 1 4 5 2 2 0%

Avalanche Stats & Trends

The Avalanche have given up 35 total goals (2.9 per game), the eighth-fewest in NHL play.

The Avalanche's 40 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 17th-ranked scoring team in the league.

Over on the defensive end, the Avalanche have allowed 31 goals (3.1 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over that stretch.

Avalanche Key Players