How to Watch the Blues vs. Avalanche Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 2:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Avalanche (8-4) will host the St. Louis Blues (6-5-1) on Saturday, with the Avalanche coming off a loss and the Blues off a victory.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
You can watch the Avalanche try to beat the Blues on ESPN+, ALT, and BSMW.
Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Blues vs Avalanche Additional Info
|Avalanche vs Blues Prediction
|Avalanche vs Blues Odds/Over/Under
|Avalanche vs Blues Betting Trends & Stats
|Avalanche vs Blues Player Props
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Blues vs. Avalanche Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/1/2023
|Avalanche
|Blues
|4-1 COL
Blues Stats & Trends
- The Blues' total of 33 goals allowed (2.8 per game) is sixth in the league.
- With 28 goals (2.3 per game), the Blues have the league's 30th-ranked offense.
- On the defensive side, the Blues have given up 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 26 goals over that time.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blues Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Robert Thomas
|12
|6
|5
|11
|12
|10
|53.7%
|Jordan Kyrou
|12
|2
|4
|6
|5
|10
|40%
|Kasperi Kapanen
|12
|2
|4
|6
|3
|6
|41.7%
|Oskar Sundqvist
|12
|2
|3
|5
|3
|7
|37.3%
|Jakub Vrana
|10
|1
|4
|5
|2
|2
|0%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Avalanche Stats & Trends
- The Avalanche have given up 35 total goals (2.9 per game), the eighth-fewest in NHL play.
- The Avalanche's 40 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 17th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- Over on the defensive end, the Avalanche have allowed 31 goals (3.1 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over that stretch.
Avalanche Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Mikko Rantanen
|12
|8
|10
|18
|6
|7
|55.3%
|Cale Makar
|12
|3
|12
|15
|7
|10
|-
|Nathan MacKinnon
|12
|6
|8
|14
|12
|8
|42.5%
|Artturi Lehkonen
|12
|3
|5
|8
|4
|4
|30%
|Valeri Nichushkin
|12
|2
|6
|8
|5
|5
|-
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.