You can see player prop bet odds for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Domantas Sabonis and other players on the Oklahoma City Thunder and Sacramento Kings heading into their matchup at 10:00 PM ET on Friday at Golden 1 Center.

Thunder vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA and BSOK

NBCS-CA and BSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Thunder vs Kings Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (Over: -122) 5.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: -132) 1.5 (Over: +172)

The 30.5-point total set for Gilgeous-Alexander on Friday is 6.5 more points than his per-game scoring average.

His per-game rebound average of 6.7 is 1.2 more than his prop bet over/under for Friday's game (5.5).

Gilgeous-Alexander's year-long assist average -- seven per game -- is 1.5 higher than Friday's assist prop bet total (5.5).

Gilgeous-Alexander has connected on 1.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Chet Holmgren Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 15.5 (Over: -111) 7.5 (Over: -115) 2.5 (Over: +114) 1.5 (Over: -114)

The 15.3 points Chet Holmgren scores per game are 0.2 less than his prop total on Friday (15.5).

His rebounding average -- seven per game -- is 0.5 less than his prop bet in Friday's game (7.5).

Holmgren's assists average -- 1.7 -- is 0.8 lower than Friday's prop bet.

He has knocked down two three-pointers per game, 0.5 more than his prop bet total on Friday (1.5).

Luguentz Dort Props

PTS REB 3PM 12.5 (Over: -111) 4.5 (Over: -147) 2.5 (Over: +146)

Luguentz Dort is averaging 14.3 points during the 2023-24 season, 1.8 higher than Friday's over/under.

He averages 0.2 more rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 4.5).

Dort has made two three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Sacramento Kings

Domantas Sabonis Props

PTS REB AST 20.5 (Over: -115) 13.5 (Over: +102) 7.5 (Over: -106)

Sabonis is averaging 17.7 points during the 2023-24 season, 2.8 lower than Friday's prop total.

His rebounding average of 15 is lower than his over/under on Friday (13.5).

Sabonis has dished out 5.7 assists per game, which is 1.8 less than Friday's over/under.

Keegan Murray Props

PTS REB 3PM 15.5 (Over: -120) 5.5 (Over: -118) 2.5 (Over: -120)

The 15.5 points prop total set for Keegan Murray on Friday is 0.5 fewer points than his season scoring average (16).

He has averaged 2.2 more rebounds per game (7.7) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (5.5).

Murray has hit 3.3 three pointers per game, 0.8 more than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

