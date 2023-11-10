The Oklahoma City Thunder (5-3) take the court against the Sacramento Kings (3-4) as just 2.5-point favorites on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and BSOK.

Thunder vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA and BSOK

NBCS-CA and BSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Thunder vs. Kings Score Prediction

Prediction: Thunder 119 - Kings 113

Thunder vs Kings Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Thunder vs. Kings

Pick ATS: Thunder (- 2.5)

Thunder (- 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Thunder (-5.8)

Thunder (-5.8) Pick OU: Over (225.5)



Over (225.5) Computer Predicted Total: 231.9

The Thunder have put together a 6-2-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 3-4-0 mark from the Kings.

Sacramento covers the spread when it is a 2.5-point underdog or more 100% of the time. That's more often than Oklahoma City covers as a favorite of 2.5 or more (50%).

Sacramento and its opponents have gone over the point total 57.1% of the time this season (four out of seven). That's less often than Oklahoma City and its opponents have (five out of eight).

The Thunder have a .667 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (2-1) this season while the Kings have a .000 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (0-1).

Thunder Performance Insights

Offensively, the Thunder are posting 118.8 points per game (seventh-ranked in league). They are surrendering 117.1 points per contest at the other end of the court (24th-ranked).

Oklahoma City is averaging 41.8 rebounds per game (25th-ranked in league). It is giving up 46.9 rebounds per contest (25th-ranked).

The Thunder rank 21st in the NBA with 24.3 dimes per game.

With 14.6 turnovers per game, Oklahoma City ranks 19th in the NBA. It forces 14 turnovers per contest, which ranks 16th in the league.

The Thunder are draining 12.4 treys per game this season (15th-ranked in NBA), and they have a 39.3% three-point percentage (second-best).

