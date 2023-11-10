The Sacramento Kings (3-4), on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Golden 1 Center, battle the Oklahoma City Thunder (5-3). The game begins at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and BSOK.

Thunder vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA and BSOK

NBCS-CA and BSOK Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Thunder vs. Kings Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Thunder vs Kings Additional Info

Thunder vs. Kings Betting Trends

The Thunder's +13 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 118.8 points per game (seventh in the NBA) while giving up 117.1 per outing (24th in the league).

The Kings' -28 scoring differential (being outscored by four points per game) is a result of putting up 112 points per game (18th in NBA) while giving up 116 per outing (21st in league).

These two teams rack up 230.8 points per game between them, 5.3 more than this game's total.

Opponents of these two teams put up 233.1 combined points per game, 7.6 more points than this contest's over/under.

Oklahoma City has covered six times in eight chances against the spread this season.

Sacramento is 3-4-0 ATS this season.

Thunder and Kings NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Thunder +8000 +3300 - Kings +6600 +3000 -

