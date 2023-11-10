The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (0-1) face the Butler Bulldogs (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Hinkle Fieldhouse. It tips at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 2.

Southeast Missouri State vs. Butler Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: FOX Sports Networks

Southeast Missouri State Stats Insights

The Redhawks' 43.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was one percentage point lower than the Bulldogs gave up to their opponents (44.7%).

Southeast Missouri State went 9-3 when it shot better than 44.7% from the field.

The Bulldogs ranked 351st in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Redhawks ranked 211th.

The Redhawks put up an average of 77.5 points per game last year, 9.6 more points than the 67.9 the Bulldogs gave up.

Southeast Missouri State put together a 12-11 record last season in games it scored more than 67.9 points.

Southeast Missouri State Home & Away Comparison

At home, Southeast Missouri State averaged 79.9 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 76.

At home, the Redhawks gave up 72.1 points per game, 9.7 fewer points than they allowed on the road (81.8).

Southeast Missouri State drained fewer 3-pointers at home (7.9 per game) than on the road (8.3) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32%) than away (32.4%).

Southeast Missouri State Upcoming Schedule