Friday's contest that pits the Missouri Tigers (1-0) versus the Memphis Tigers (1-0) at Mizzou Arena should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 89-86 in favor of Missouri. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on November 10.

There is no line set for the game.

Missouri vs. Memphis Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Missouri vs. Memphis Score Prediction

Prediction: Missouri 89, Memphis 86

Spread & Total Prediction for Missouri vs. Memphis

Computer Predicted Spread: Missouri (-3.0)

Missouri (-3.0) Computer Predicted Total: 175.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Missouri Performance Insights

Last year, Missouri was 26th in college basketball on offense (78.9 points scored per game) and 299th defensively (74.4 points conceded).

The Missouri Tigers were the fifth-worst squad in the country in rebounds per game (27.6) and 21st-worst in rebounds allowed (34.3) last season.

Last season Missouri was 21st-best in the country in assists with 15.8 per game.

Beyond the arc, the Missouri Tigers were 22nd-best in college basketball in 3-pointers made per game (9.3) last season. They were 80th in 3-point percentage at 36%.

Defensively, Missouri was 24th-worst in the nation in 3-pointers conceded per game at 8.8 last year. It was 264th in 3-point percentage conceded at 35%.

The Missouri Tigers attempted 43.2% percent of their shots from beyond the arc last season, and 32.9% of their made baskets are from there. Inside the arc, they attempted 56.8% of their shots, with 67.1% of their makes coming from there.

