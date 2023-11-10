The Memphis Tigers (1-0) play the Missouri Tigers (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Mizzou Arena. It starts at 9:00 PM ET on SEC Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Missouri vs. Memphis Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri
  • TV: SECN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Missouri Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Missouri Tigers had a 47.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 7.1% higher than the 40.1% of shots the Memphis Tigers' opponents hit.
  • In games Missouri shot higher than 40.1% from the field, it went 23-3 overall.
  • The Memphis Tigers ranked 147th in rebounding in college basketball, the Missouri Tigers finished 354th.
  • Last year, the 78.9 points per game the Missouri Tigers averaged were 7.1 more points than the Memphis Tigers allowed (71.8).
  • Missouri went 21-0 last season when scoring more than 71.8 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Missouri Home & Away Comparison

  • Missouri averaged 83.6 points per game when playing at home last year. Away from home, it averaged 73.3 points per contest.
  • The Missouri Tigers allowed 74.5 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 76.6 on the road.
  • In home games, Missouri averaged 0.7 more treys per game (9.5) than in away games (8.8). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (36.1%) compared to away from home (33.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Missouri Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 UAPB W 101-79 Mizzou Arena
11/10/2023 Memphis - Mizzou Arena
11/13/2023 SIU-Edwardsville - Mizzou Arena
11/16/2023 @ Minnesota - Williams Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.