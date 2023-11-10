The Memphis Tigers (1-0) play the Missouri Tigers (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Mizzou Arena. It starts at 9:00 PM ET on SEC Network.

Missouri vs. Memphis Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri TV: SECN

Missouri Stats Insights

Last season, the Missouri Tigers had a 47.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 7.1% higher than the 40.1% of shots the Memphis Tigers' opponents hit.

In games Missouri shot higher than 40.1% from the field, it went 23-3 overall.

The Memphis Tigers ranked 147th in rebounding in college basketball, the Missouri Tigers finished 354th.

Last year, the 78.9 points per game the Missouri Tigers averaged were 7.1 more points than the Memphis Tigers allowed (71.8).

Missouri went 21-0 last season when scoring more than 71.8 points.

Missouri Home & Away Comparison

Missouri averaged 83.6 points per game when playing at home last year. Away from home, it averaged 73.3 points per contest.

The Missouri Tigers allowed 74.5 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 76.6 on the road.

In home games, Missouri averaged 0.7 more treys per game (9.5) than in away games (8.8). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (36.1%) compared to away from home (33.8%).

