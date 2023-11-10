How to Watch Missouri vs. Memphis on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Memphis Tigers (1-0) play the Missouri Tigers (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Mizzou Arena. It starts at 9:00 PM ET on SEC Network.
Missouri vs. Memphis Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri
- TV: SECN
Missouri Stats Insights
- Last season, the Missouri Tigers had a 47.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 7.1% higher than the 40.1% of shots the Memphis Tigers' opponents hit.
- In games Missouri shot higher than 40.1% from the field, it went 23-3 overall.
- The Memphis Tigers ranked 147th in rebounding in college basketball, the Missouri Tigers finished 354th.
- Last year, the 78.9 points per game the Missouri Tigers averaged were 7.1 more points than the Memphis Tigers allowed (71.8).
- Missouri went 21-0 last season when scoring more than 71.8 points.
Missouri Home & Away Comparison
- Missouri averaged 83.6 points per game when playing at home last year. Away from home, it averaged 73.3 points per contest.
- The Missouri Tigers allowed 74.5 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 76.6 on the road.
- In home games, Missouri averaged 0.7 more treys per game (9.5) than in away games (8.8). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (36.1%) compared to away from home (33.8%).
Missouri Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|UAPB
|W 101-79
|Mizzou Arena
|11/10/2023
|Memphis
|-
|Mizzou Arena
|11/13/2023
|SIU-Edwardsville
|-
|Mizzou Arena
|11/16/2023
|@ Minnesota
|-
|Williams Arena
