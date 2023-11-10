The No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks (1-0) host the Manhattan Jaspers (1-0) at Allen Fieldhouse on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the matchup.

Kansas vs. Manhattan Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Venue: Allen Fieldhouse

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kansas Betting Records & Stats

Kansas won 15 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 18 times.

Kansas (15-18-0 ATS) covered the spread 45.5% of the time, 24.5% less often than Manhattan (14-6-0) last season.

Kansas vs. Manhattan Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kansas 75.4 142.6 68.1 138.5 144.0 Manhattan 67.2 142.6 70.4 138.5 136.5

Additional Kansas Insights & Trends

Last year, the Jayhawks recorded 75.4 points per game, 5.0 more points than the 70.4 the Jaspers gave up.

Kansas had a 10-7 record against the spread and an 18-1 record overall last season when scoring more than 70.4 points.

Kansas vs. Manhattan Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kansas 15-18-0 15-18-0 Manhattan 14-6-0 12-8-0

Kansas vs. Manhattan Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Kansas Manhattan 15-1 Home Record 5-9 7-4 Away Record 6-7 4-9-0 Home ATS Record 5-4-0 7-4-0 Away ATS Record 7-2-0 78.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.5 74.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.8 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-3-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-4-0

