The Kansas Jayhawks (1-0) face the Manhattan Jaspers (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

Kansas vs. Manhattan Game Information

Kansas Top Players (2022-23)

Jalen Wilson: 20.1 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

20.1 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Gradey Dick: 14.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Kevin McCullar: 10.7 PTS, 7 REB, 2.4 AST, 2 STL, 0.7 BLK

10.7 PTS, 7 REB, 2.4 AST, 2 STL, 0.7 BLK Dajuan Harris: 8.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 6.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 6.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.4 BLK KJ Adams: 10.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

Manhattan Top Players (2022-23)

Anthony Nelson: 15.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Josh Roberts: 12.2 PTS, 9.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.9 BLK

12.2 PTS, 9.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.9 BLK Nick Brennen: 9.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Samir Stewart: 12.3 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK

12.3 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK Marques Watson: 7.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Kansas vs. Manhattan Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Kansas Rank Kansas AVG Manhattan AVG Manhattan Rank 88th 75.4 Points Scored 67.2 294th 118th 68.1 Points Allowed 70.4 191st 90th 33.2 Rebounds 29.2 306th 178th 8.6 Off. Rebounds 7.9 231st 219th 7 3pt Made 6.8 237th 15th 16.4 Assists 12.3 237th 200th 12 Turnovers 13.1 294th

