Kansas vs. Manhattan November 10 Tickets & Start Time
The Kansas Jayhawks (1-0) face the Manhattan Jaspers (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.
Kansas vs. Manhattan Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 10
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Kansas (-36.5)
- Total: 140.5
- TV: ESPN+
Kansas Top Players (2022-23)
- Jalen Wilson: 20.1 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Gradey Dick: 14.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kevin McCullar: 10.7 PTS, 7 REB, 2.4 AST, 2 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Dajuan Harris: 8.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 6.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- KJ Adams: 10.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
Manhattan Top Players (2022-23)
- Anthony Nelson: 15.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Josh Roberts: 12.2 PTS, 9.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Nick Brennen: 9.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Samir Stewart: 12.3 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
- Marques Watson: 7.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
Kansas vs. Manhattan Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Kansas Rank
|Kansas AVG
|Manhattan AVG
|Manhattan Rank
|88th
|75.4
|Points Scored
|67.2
|294th
|118th
|68.1
|Points Allowed
|70.4
|191st
|90th
|33.2
|Rebounds
|29.2
|306th
|178th
|8.6
|Off. Rebounds
|7.9
|231st
|219th
|7
|3pt Made
|6.8
|237th
|15th
|16.4
|Assists
|12.3
|237th
|200th
|12
|Turnovers
|13.1
|294th
