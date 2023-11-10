Friday's contest between the Manhattan Jaspers (1-0) and the Kansas Jayhawks (1-0) at Allen Fieldhouse has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 70-68, with Manhattan coming out on top. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on November 10.

The game has no set line.

Kansas vs. Manhattan Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023

8:00 PM ET

Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Venue: Allen Fieldhouse

Kansas vs. Manhattan Score Prediction

Prediction: Manhattan 70, Kansas 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Kansas vs. Manhattan

Computer Predicted Spread: Manhattan (-2.0)

Manhattan (-2.0) Computer Predicted Total: 137.5

Kansas Performance Insights

Kansas put up 75.4 points per game and gave up 68.1 last year, ranking them 88th in the country offensively and 118th defensively.

On the boards, the Jayhawks were 90th in the nation in rebounds (33.2 per game) last season. They were 247th in rebounds allowed (32.1 per game).

With 16.4 assists per game, Kansas was 15th-best in the country last year.

Beyond the arc, the Jayhawks were 219th in college basketball in 3-pointers made per game (7.0) last year. They were 151st in 3-point percentage at 34.7%.

Kansas was 73rd in the nation in 3-pointers allowed (6.4 per game) and 37th in 3-point percentage defensively (31.0%) last season.

The Jayhawks attempted 66.2% of their shots from inside the 3-point line, and 33.8% from beyond it last season. In terms of makes, 75% of the Jayhawks' buckets were 2-pointers, and 25% were 3-pointers.

