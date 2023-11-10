The Manhattan Jaspers (1-0) go up against the No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Allen Fieldhouse. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Kansas vs. Manhattan Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas

Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Kansas Stats Insights

The Jayhawks made 46.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.7 percentage points higher than the Jaspers allowed to their opponents (44.1%).

In games Kansas shot better than 44.1% from the field, it went 18-1 overall.

The Jayhawks were the 90th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Jaspers ranked 306th.

Last year, the Jayhawks averaged five more points per game (75.4) than the Jaspers allowed (70.4).

Kansas had an 18-1 record last season when scoring more than 70.4 points.

Kansas Home & Away Comparison

At home last season, Kansas scored 4.8 more points per game (78.8) than it did in away games (74).

Defensively the Jayhawks were better at home last year, allowing 67.9 points per game, compared to 69 in road games.

Kansas averaged 7.2 treys per game with a 36.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 0.1 more threes and 2% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (7.1 threes per game, 34.4% three-point percentage).

