The Manhattan Jaspers (1-0) go up against the No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Allen Fieldhouse. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Kansas vs. Manhattan Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Kansas Stats Insights

  • The Jayhawks made 46.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.7 percentage points higher than the Jaspers allowed to their opponents (44.1%).
  • In games Kansas shot better than 44.1% from the field, it went 18-1 overall.
  • The Jayhawks were the 90th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Jaspers ranked 306th.
  • Last year, the Jayhawks averaged five more points per game (75.4) than the Jaspers allowed (70.4).
  • Kansas had an 18-1 record last season when scoring more than 70.4 points.

Kansas Home & Away Comparison

  • At home last season, Kansas scored 4.8 more points per game (78.8) than it did in away games (74).
  • Defensively the Jayhawks were better at home last year, allowing 67.9 points per game, compared to 69 in road games.
  • Kansas averaged 7.2 treys per game with a 36.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 0.1 more threes and 2% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (7.1 threes per game, 34.4% three-point percentage).

Kansas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 North Carolina Central W 99-56 Allen Fieldhouse
11/10/2023 Manhattan - Allen Fieldhouse
11/14/2023 Kentucky - United Center
11/20/2023 Chaminade - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

